Endorsement letter deadlines
Endorsement letter deadlines

Letters to the editor regarding candidate endorsements for the May 4 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. April 27 to be considered for possible publication. Because of the volume of letters received, not all will be used. April 30 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

