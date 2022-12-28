edd/122922/let/kaye/db/ps2_merged

Regarding the Dec. 20 column by Froma Harrop, “People should not live on the streets — period,” it's the right headline — wrong solution.

No one in the richest country in the world should have to live on the streets, but the solution to homelessness is homes, not involuntary commitment to insufficiently resourced mental institutions. Homeless people are far more likely to become victims of violence than perpetrators.

I have many friends who are or have been homeless. None of them wants to live in “public squalor.” Many do not want to live in shelters, either. All of them want a safe, private, warm home. The most vulnerable are the least likely to be able to jump all the hurdles for applying for, receiving and maintaining housing.

We have a shortage of intake workers and of wrap-around services to help them deal with mental illness, addictions and other disabilities that afflict many of the severely and repeatedly traumatized people who end up homeless.

We need a mental health emergency system that provides immediate, effective treatment and appropriate follow-up. We need continuing accessible community mental health care. We need accessible, medication-assisted addiction rehab. We need a true Housing First program that gets people to safety first and then helps them deal with their issues.

All of that is cheaper than forcing people to live on the streets, using expensive police and court and jail and especially emergency room services. Blaming the victims is always bad policy — even when the victims are unhoused and messy and kinda scary. We need an attitude shift, but Harrop is shifting in the wrong direction.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln