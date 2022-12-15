edd/121622/let/luetchens/db/ps2_merged

The annual Christmas message of Gov. Pete Ricketts Sunday at the lighting of the state tree was sad and disappointing. Instead of focusing on a general message of hope, goodwill and the gift of living in our state, he preached a Christian sermon to those present. The choirs came from Christian parochial schools. The opening and closing prayers were offered by Christian clergy.

The dominance of one religious faith at this time of year, even in its secular holiday forms, is already divisive enough. On Sunday the state's highest political officer and the full program gave a totally sectarian approach to the state's most visible recognition of the season. And it took place in the rotunda of the Capitol, the seat of our state government.

It is difficult to overcome our divisions when our top leader chooses to emphasize one of them in such an overt and public way.

Mel Luetchens, Murdock