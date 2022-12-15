 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

edd/121622/let/luetchens/db/ps2_merged

  • 0

The annual Christmas message of Gov. Pete Ricketts Sunday at the lighting of the state tree was sad and disappointing. Instead of focusing on a general message of hope, goodwill and the gift of living in our state, he preached a Christian sermon to those present. The choirs came from Christian parochial schools. The opening and closing prayers were offered by Christian clergy.

The dominance of one religious faith at this time of year, even in its secular holiday forms, is already divisive enough. On Sunday the state's highest political officer and the full program gave a totally sectarian approach to the state's most visible recognition of the season. And it took place in the rotunda of the Capitol, the seat of our state government.

It is difficult to overcome our divisions when our top leader chooses to emphasize one of them in such an overt and public way.

People are also reading…

Mel Luetchens, Murdock

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A problem with pronouns?

Letter: A problem with pronouns?

When you meet somebody and they tell you their name, you have no idea whether that was the name they were born with, is the name on their ID o…

Letter: New flood plan best option

Letter: New flood plan best option

I write to disagree with Rosina Paolini in her Nov. 30 letter to the editor (“Slowing growth to control floods”). She said, “Two feet of fill …

Letter: Tax relief with a gummy

Letter: Tax relief with a gummy

The elections are over and now our governor and Legislature are again faced with the problem of reducing the property tax burden. If you exami…

Letter: Governors hurt the military

Letter: Governors hurt the military

If it were my mission to overthrow the United States government, one relatively cheap, easy way might be to weaken its military’s effectivenes…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News