edd/110922/letters

Social Security needs protection

With the Republican Party now openly stating they intend to cut Social Security and Medicare or worse, eliminate them altogether by “sun setting” them every five years or every year if Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) gets his way, these programs are in dire straits.

Don’t be fooled, Social Security and Medicare have nothing to do with the deficit. They both have incomes and outlays separate from the general budget. Don’t let them put retirement in jeopardy.

Al Mumm, president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund, Waterloo

Weather alert a sobering thing

Almost 25 years to the day of Lincoln’s historic October snowstorm, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022, was also a Weather Alert Day.

In the Journal Star’s Oct. 23 edition, the forecasted high for Lincoln that day was 90 degrees, which was the highest forecasted temperature for any of the major U.S. cities listed on the same weather page. That forecast was pretty accurate.

The high reached 89 degrees and shattered the previous record high — being a full 25 degrees above the daily normal high. But there was more to the story. Coupled with hot dry winds with gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour, we witnessed first-hand raging grass fires in southern Lancaster County as hundreds of firefighters, farmers and other volunteers fought courageously into the night to contain blazes.

Thankfully they were successful, but not before two firefighters were injured and several homes and other properties destroyed. Before we chalk it up to just another weird weather day and forget, might we just pause and think about it for a moment.

What if a spark or burning ember would have been carried just a few miles farther into the south edge of Wilderness Park, a tinderbox ready to ignite and explode? It’s sobering to even imagine the outcome had a raging inferno torn into the city proper.

Yes, a Weather Alert Day to be sure. But also, a Climate Alert Day for all of us to realize our changing climate is a threat multiplier to all of humanity — and that includes each of us today in our own backyard! Nature is telling us it’s time to join forces and act!

Bruce Johnson, Lincoln