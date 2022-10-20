edd/102122/let/johnson/db/ps2_merged

Sinclair knows, loves Nebraska

I want to let everyone in Lancaster County know about Stacie Sinclair, who is running for Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Subdistrict 5.

You will not find a more dedicated, knowledgeable and enthusiastic person for this role. She loves Nebraska, has visited much of it and appreciates its beauty and importance. She will work tirelessly for all of us and looks forward to preserving and expanding our community’s resources.

Tim Johnson, Lincoln

Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committee uncovered. That flag you proudly wave represents 50 states united in a belief in the Constitution — not a man, not a party and not your personal beliefs.

I will gladly pay more for eggs and gas for a few more months in exchange for the preservation of our democracy and our right to govern ourselves. In fact, there are candidates running for office right now, in Nebraska and across the country, who are determined to undermine future elections. They are actively planning to finish what was started on Jan. 6.

If you are unaware — or even worse, don’t care — then you have no right to fly the American flag.

I implore you to do your homework before you show up at the ballot box. To participate in democracy is a lot more than filling in the oval next to an R or a D. You’d better be sure they’ll fulfill their promise to defend the Constitution of the United States.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln

Condon is true public servant

I admire the public service of our Lancaster County Attorney, Pat Condon. Pat has spent over 30 years in Lancaster County courtrooms fighting to protect our community.

He’s a skilled trial attorney who has successfully prosecuted all manner of dangerous criminals. He follows the evidence. He enforces the law as written. He’s tough, but he’s also fair and compassionate. That’s why he champions programs like Drug Court, Veterans Treatment Court, DUI Court, Treatment Diversion, and Mental Health Diversion – some of which have been inaugurated during his tenure as County Attorney.

These problem-solving courts and diversion programs help keep our neighborhoods safe, save taxpayer dollars, provide an alternative to incarceration and offer program participants much-needed hope for the future. I invite you to join me in voting to re-elect Pat Condon as our Lancaster County Attorney.

Christopher D. Seifert, Lincoln

