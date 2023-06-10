Governor doesn’t speak for all

I am writing to protest Gov. Jim Pillen’s words: “The will of the people of Nebraska prevailed,” regarding the passing of bills that trample the rights of the people of Nebraska.

Pillen is much like predecessor Pete Ricketts when he states he speaks for all Nebraskans. A truthful statement would be “my will and the Republicans’ will has prevailed”.

Gov. Pillen, you do not speak for me.

Michelle Sarafian, Lincoln

What would Cather think?

I can’t be the only person stunned by the irony — the passage of LB574 by the Nebraska Legislature, banning medical treatment for trans youth under 19, and nearly simultaneously, the unveiling of the statue of Willa Cather in National Statuary Hall in our nation’s capital.

Cather, who explored the meaning and place of gender roles, and is generally accepted to have been lesbian, is celebrated and honored while the state where she lived and where she set many of her stories, chooses to enact laws that debase and hurt our trans youth.

I think she’d be ashamed to call Nebraska home. I know I am.

Kit Keller, Lincoln

Time to widen South 27th

Suggestion: As long as the city is removing ash trees from South 27th Street, why not four lane it from Nebraska Highway to South Street? Lincoln needs a central four lane north-south artery!

David Anderson, Lincoln