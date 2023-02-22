“If God hates abortions,” my mother used to ask, “how come he performs so many?” My mother had seven pregnancies -- four living children and three known miscarriages.

All humans come from fertilized eggs, but many fertilized eggs fail to develop into viable human embryos. As many as 20% to 60% of these eggs naturally fail to implant in the uterus. Of confirmed pregnancies, 10% to 20% spontaneously miscarry. Sometimes the embryos are defective, sometimes the woman’s body cannot successfully carry the embryo, and in many cases, the cause is never known. Of embryos that do implant, the highest failure rates are in weeks 6 to 8 of gestation.

Maternal mortality is high in the United States, especially for women of color. A law that bans abortions after 6 weeks and the first signs of electrical activity that may mature into a heartbeat risks the lives of healthy young women for the sake of maintaining zygotes that may not even be viable. This is pro-life?

If we want to stop abortions, we must implement early, comprehensive non-shaming sex education and free, accessible and reliable contraception. We need affordable pre- and post-natal medical care and safe, guaranteed housing and food for all moms and babies.

Women’s bodies already decide that many pregnancies are not viable. Women’s hearts and minds deserve the right to decide that others are not truly viable, either.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln