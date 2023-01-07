edd/010823/let/_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I don’t know which news story was more confounding: the wacky QAnon-inspired lawsuit filed against state and county election officials ("Officials want 'frivolous' suit dismissed," Jan. 3) or the 19 ultra MAGAs hijacking the Republican House (“McCarthy fails in bid for speaker," Jan. 4).

Mid-term voters across the country largely rejected extremists and conspiracy theorists, but the GOP still hasn’t gotten the message. They continue to knuckle under to performance politicians Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and the like, who have refused to support their own majority leader as speaker of the House. Their reasons remain unclear but presumably even Kevin McCarthy isn’t MAGA enough.

Meanwhile, a majority of Americans continue to be held hostage by the so-called base voter and the belligerent minority it elected, effectively ensuring that the 2023 Congress will be unable to govern.

As to Rick Hill and his $10 billion election denier’s lawsuit, I have some swamp land on “flat Earth” I’d like to sell you.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln

