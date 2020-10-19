The week's best quotes

"The good news is whether you think your religious beliefs might be judged wacky by someone else, it's none of the business of this committee to delve into any of that in this context because in this committee, and in this Congress, and in this constitutional structure, religious liberty is the basic truth. And whatever you or I or Judge Barrett believes about God isn't any of the government's business." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, in an opening statement in the Senate Judiciary Committee as hearings began on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

"Teacher burnout -- it's not an overreaction. We've lost a lot of quality teachers and we will lose more of them if we don't make this path more sustainable." -- Megan Stock, a McPhee Elementary teacher, describing the stress of teachers working with through in-class and remote learning along with other COVID-related issues.

“As we’ve learned, the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, and with the current high number of cases and hospitalizations, we reconsidered this event. We have worked with the Health Department to successfully and safely hold other events, and plan to continue that cooperation for future events at PBA." -- Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager, announcing plans to scrap a Husker football watch party at the arena a day after it was announced.

“This is awesome news for Omaha, the state of Nebraska and volleyball fans across the country. Omaha has served as a fantastic host in the past, and the way they’ve embraced this championship is unmatched by any other city in America. The atmosphere and support in Omaha is what every college volleyball player deserves when they are pursuing a national championship.” -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, reacting to news that Omaha will host the NCAA volleyball Final Four in 2022.

