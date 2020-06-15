The week's best quotes

"Don't listen today and then forget about it, as so often happens. We need to see sweeping changes. We need to see a dramatic change in how we do things." -- Jason Nord, speaking at a legislative listening session to address concerns about the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.
"We owe it to everyday Nebraskans that we don't allow federal tax changes to jeopardize our ability to fund needed property tax relief." -- Sen. Tom Briese, on the possibility of disconnecting Nebraska's income tax law from federal tax law to protect state revenue with an eye to property tax relief.
“I am soaking wet, and I am walking in puddles inside my shoes. And, I would totally do it again.” -- Angie Jasiak, after joining with protesters last Tuesday night, despite rain and threats of heavy storms and hail.
"When police are called onto campus to help out University Police, it would help everyone understand what the parameters are and what they are expected to do. That's just accountability." -- Jeannette Jones, associate professor in UNL's Department of History and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, on a call to reevaluate the relationship between local law enforcement and the University Police.
“As a police officer, we've chosen to carry a burden -- that other people may make mistakes and tarnish the badge we wear. But we are suited to carry that burden and move on and move forward and work to mend the relationships.” -- Erin Spilker, Lincoln Police Department officer, on the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protests in Lincoln and across the nation.
“The last few words of the Pledge of Allegiance, 'liberty and justice for all,' somehow got lost." -- Malaysia Perry, a Black Lives Matter movement protester at a gathering of about 600 people near SouthPointe Pavilions on Thursday evening.
"I don't want everyone and their dog to be fishing that area when I go back down there." -- Richard Hagen, on why he won't say more about where he caught his record-setting, 89-pound flathead catfish, Brutus.
