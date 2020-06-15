The week's best quotes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Don't listen today and then forget about it, as so often happens. We need to see sweeping changes. We need to see a dramatic change in how we do things." -- Jason Nord, speaking at a legislative listening session to address concerns about the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

"We owe it to everyday Nebraskans that we don't allow federal tax changes to jeopardize our ability to fund needed property tax relief." -- Sen. Tom Briese, on the possibility of disconnecting Nebraska's income tax law from federal tax law to protect state revenue with an eye to property tax relief.

“I am soaking wet, and I am walking in puddles inside my shoes. And, I would totally do it again.” -- Angie Jasiak, after joining with protesters last Tuesday night, despite rain and threats of heavy storms and hail.

"When police are called onto campus to help out University Police, it would help everyone understand what the parameters are and what they are expected to do. That's just accountability." -- Jeannette Jones, associate professor in UNL's Department of History and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, on a call to reevaluate the relationship between local law enforcement and the University Police.