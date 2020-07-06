The week's best quotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We want Nebraskans, No. 1, to feel like we did all this in a safe way. If I was in a college town where they brought the whole football team back and there was 20 or 30 kids positive, I'd be a little upset that maybe you were bringing (the coronavirus) to my community from other places." -- Scott Frost, Husker football head coach, on the team's conservative approach to bringing players back to Lincoln.

“All events and activities will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures. We hold the youth and families involved in 4-H and FFA near and dear to us. 4-H and FFA youth have been hard at work for months preparing their exhibits and livestock, and this gives them the opportunity to showcase those efforts.” -- Beth Smith, State Fair Board chairwoman, on plans for a scaled-down State Fair focusing on youth livestock events.

"The main reason we're doing this is to get the actors back into performing mode. We want the audience to believe there is life after COVID. We're going to be a part of the coming back by bringing people together to share an experience. People need this." -- Morrie Enders, executive director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, on plans to perform in the group's South 56th Street parking lot.