The week's best quotes

"We will go ahead and make this official and acknowledge that all of her previous decisions are official as well, if that's what it takes to satisfy this concern, because, you know what, we need to stop talking about this and keep focused on fighting this virus." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on a legal challenge to the authority of interim Health Director Pat Lopez on the grounds that she has been serving for more than a year without being officially appointed by the City Council, County Board and Board of Health.
"When you look at this decision, we just believe collectively that there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports. -- Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner, in announcing the conference would be postponing fall sports, including football.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.” -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter, in a joint statement after national speculation that the university might elect to play fall football and leave the Big Ten.
"You have been irascible, aggravating, impossible and mind-boggling. You have followed the mission of Finley Peter Dunne, a 1898 writer who suggested the need to 'comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.' You have also been powerful, gentle, inspiring, compassionate, kind and, yes, loving. In short, you have been exactly what Nebraska has needed for 46 years." -- Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, saying thanks to Sen. Ernie Chambers as he leave the Legislature.
