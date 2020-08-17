The week's best quotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We will go ahead and make this official and acknowledge that all of her previous decisions are official as well, if that's what it takes to satisfy this concern, because, you know what, we need to stop talking about this and keep focused on fighting this virus." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on a legal challenge to the authority of interim Health Director Pat Lopez on the grounds that she has been serving for more than a year without being officially appointed by the City Council, County Board and Board of Health.

"When you look at this decision, we just believe collectively that there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports. -- Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner, in announcing the conference would be postponing fall sports, including football.