The week's best quotes

"Now, more than ever, shopping locally can be done from home. Many local businesses have significantly expanded their online presence. Nearly all will gladly help by phone and provide curbside pickup or inexpensive delivery." -- Jim Otto, Nebraska Retail Federation president, on the ease and convenience of shopping locally this holiday season.
"The next few weeks will shape the course of our pandemic history in Nebraska." -- Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, on the surge in COVID cases and the need for Nebraskans to observe all precautions.
"This was an unconventional year for the passport program, but it ended up providing people with an opportunity to still explore the state at a level they were comfortable with and in a socially distant way. I’m happy that this program was able to provide some positivity and support to local businesses during a difficult year.” -- Madison Johnson, coordinator, on the record year for people making all 70 statewide stops in the tourism commission's passport program.
"We are asking residents of every background to answer this call, to serve our community. If you want to help others, if you want to do more than just a job, if you want to leave this community better than you found it, then consider becoming one of the newest members of our Lincoln Police Department," -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on a new initiative to recruit diverse candidates for the police force.
"We're kind of in a plateau period. Our hospital numbers have stabilized a little bit -- at a historically high level, but they've stabilized." -- Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, on COVID's current impact on hospitals.
"It's definitely been challenging. We have a loyal customer base that has been wonderful, but people are making more of an effort to buy from local business now. I'm hoping to see lots of friendly faces behind the masks." -- Jori McCarville, owner of Pattino Shoe Boutique in College View on adapting to COVID this holiday season.
"I will tell you I don't think our record is indicative of where we are right now and the improvements we have made, but sooner or later we've got to be buttoned up and detailed enough to make sure that these close games go our way." -- Scott Frost, Husker head football coach after Friday's 26-20 loss to Iowa left Nebraska with a 1-4 record.
