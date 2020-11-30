The week's best quotes

"Now, more than ever, shopping locally can be done from home. Many local businesses have significantly expanded their online presence. Nearly all will gladly help by phone and provide curbside pickup or inexpensive delivery." -- Jim Otto, Nebraska Retail Federation president, on the ease and convenience of shopping locally this holiday season.

"The next few weeks will shape the course of our pandemic history in Nebraska." -- Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, on the surge in COVID cases and the need for Nebraskans to observe all precautions.

"This was an unconventional year for the passport program, but it ended up providing people with an opportunity to still explore the state at a level they were comfortable with and in a socially distant way. I’m happy that this program was able to provide some positivity and support to local businesses during a difficult year.” -- Madison Johnson, coordinator, on the record year for people making all 70 statewide stops in the tourism commission's passport program.