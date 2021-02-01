The week's best quotes

"I think this is easily the best decision I've made on snow in 34 years." -- Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, on calling a snow day for schools Jan. 25 after the city got 13 inches snow.

“With those snowfall rates, they’re doing their best, just like we are on the arterial streets, to minimize the conditions as best we can. None of us could keep the streets clean with those sort of snowfall rates, (but) it does allow us to reduce the severity of the snowfall during the snowstorm.” -- Tim Byrne, who oversees Lincoln snow removal, on the work done by contractor and city crews alike.

"When you have somebody like Bill Gates come in, even the local guys with deep pockets can't compete, and once you put this land into very big parcels, it rarely breaks up." -- John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, on the multibillionaire Microsoft founder, who owns more than 20,000 acres in Nebraska.

"We implore you to remain vigilant in your efforts to stay safe and protect one another while you wait your turn to roll up your sleeve." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, discussing the need for residents to continue wearing masks and socially distancing as the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed.