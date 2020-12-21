The week's best quotes

"Truly for this to make a difference, to have an impact on ending the pandemic, we need a large percentage of the population, like 60-70%, to get this vaccination to make that difference, so I would recommend it — I am recommending it." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist at Bryan Health, emphasizing the importance of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

"... I am tired. I understand this is a prison, but this is a work-release center. There are so many drugs. Every day we are finding methamphetamine, marijuana, K2 (synthetic marijuana), cellphones. This is a daily occurrence. Every. Day." -- Matthew Gilbert, a former corrections staffer at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, on concerns about contraband and safety for inmates and staffers.

"We feel like our street infrastructure investment, and the roadwork that we've been able to accomplish even in this year, (has been) a real bright light." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on completed street projects and plans for 2021 work.

"To me, the whole thing is about Nebraskans helping Nebraska. It's just what I do." -- Lew Sieber, who made 45 trips to York with a tanker truck to pick up ethanol to help a team at UNL produce 200,000 gallons of sanitizer.