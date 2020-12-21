The week's best quotes

"Truly for this to make a difference, to have an impact on ending the pandemic, we need a large percentage of the population, like 60-70%, to get this vaccination to make that difference, so I would recommend it — I am recommending it." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist at Bryan Health, emphasizing the importance of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.
"... I am tired. I understand this is a prison, but this is a work-release center. There are so many drugs. Every day we are finding methamphetamine, marijuana, K2 (synthetic marijuana), cellphones. This is a daily occurrence. Every. Day." -- Matthew Gilbert, a former corrections staffer at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, on concerns about contraband and safety for inmates and staffers.
"We feel like our street infrastructure investment, and the roadwork that we've been able to accomplish even in this year, (has been) a real bright light." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on completed street projects and plans for 2021 work.
"To me, the whole thing is about Nebraskans helping Nebraska. It's just what I do." -- Lew Sieber, who made 45 trips to York with a tanker truck to pick up ethanol to help a team at UNL produce 200,000 gallons of sanitizer.
"We're in a new time and a new era. But it's very critical that we in the field of enforcement and competition factors be very engaged to make sure that free markets are maintained, competition, new innovation and consumers are protected." -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, on an anti-trust lawsuit brought by 38 states and the Department of Justice targeting Google.
"I started to cry, and I couldn't breathe. Looking back at my notes, they are very shaky. I was overwhelmed." -- Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, on receiving a $15 million gift for the institution from MacKenzie Scott, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
