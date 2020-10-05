The week's best quotes

"To control spread, we don't have to completely stop doing all activities. The reality is you reduce community transmission if you follow some common-sense guidelines." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, on dealing with COVID-19, speaking at a briefing Friday after returning from her own bout with the illness.
"Ag today produces more than it did 10 years ago or 20 years ago, and it will produce even more 10 or 20 years from now. It’s not withering. It’s only getting bigger." -- Brad Lubben, UNL ag economist, discussing the findings of the newly released 2017 Economic Impact of the Nebraska Agricultural Production Complex report.
"I don't think beggars can be choosers. If they tell us we're playing on a Thursday, we need to be ready to play on a Thursday. If it's Sunday, it's Sunday. And if it's in Uzbekistan, we're probably going to have to stop in a couple places on the way over there. Wherever and whenever we get to play, our guys are just excited to get a chance to compete." -- Husker football coach Scott Frost, expressing gratitude that his team gets to play at all this season.
"Now, in a pandemic, probably isn't the time to make formal recommendations to lengthen the school day. We need to get through the pandemic and allow teacher to get through the school day with what they've got right now." -- Cindy Schwaninger, director of elementary education, on an LPS study that found elementary students are spending less time in school than peers in other districts.
"Bob Gibson was as fierce a competitor as ever stepped on a major league mound during his 17 seasons with the Cardinals, dominating in his craft in a way that few pitchers have been able to either before or since." -- Tony Clark, players' union head, on the death of Bob Gibson, who was involved in baseball, basketball and track at Omaha Tech High School and played baseball and basketball at Creighton.
"We kept waiting for the first wave to come. And we're still waiting." -- Tony Primavera, Hayes Center Public Schools superintendent, discussing Hayes County's status as the only one of Nebraska's 93 counties that hadn't recorded a COVID-19 case as of last week. The first case was confirmed over the weekend.
