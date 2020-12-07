The week's best quotes

"This is a plan that's right for Nebraska. We listen to all kinds of experts. This plan is tailored specifically for Nebraska." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, explaining why he's resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19, in spite of assessments from a White House COVID-19 task force.
"There was remarkable restraint shown by Lincoln police officers; there was resiliency shown. And it really goes back to all of our staff were focused on (affording) an opportunity for individuals to protest police violence that had occurred across the country." -- Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, announcing results of a review of police response to violence that erupted following peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
"The problem was that once the movement became organized and was able to stop those bad actors, the damage had already been done. The public still refers to the local BLM efforts as 'violent,' despite six months of peaceful protests and civic action that says otherwise." -- Kieran Wilson, who has attended rallies and spoken to the City Council, describing how criminal acts ended up woven into the narrative of racial protests in Lincoln.
"Setting a zero-carbon goal was the right thing to do to ensure our community is prepared for the future. Scientists and economists around the world, including those in Nebraska, agree that taking action now to reduce carbon emissions is far more cost-effective than paying for the worst impacts of climate change in the future." -- LES board member Eliot Bostar said in a news release about the newly adopted goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions within 20 years.
"Thank you to all those schools and organizations that have worked with us to develop protocols to protect all those involved and their families. Requiring teams to have plans and to report COVID-19 cases are critical steps for reducing the spread of the virus in our community." -- Pat Lopez, heath department director, announcing the resumption of youth sports in Lancaster County after a three-week pause due to a surge in COVID cases.
“The priority of building a facility that will benefit all Husker student-athletes has not changed. Completing the project in phases best positions us to move forward in light of the challenges presented by the pandemic." -- Bill Moos, Nebraska athletic director, on the Board of Regents' plan to break up a proposed $155 million training facility into two separate phases.
