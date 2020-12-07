The week's best quotes

"This is a plan that's right for Nebraska. We listen to all kinds of experts. This plan is tailored specifically for Nebraska." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, explaining why he's resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19, in spite of assessments from a White House COVID-19 task force.

"There was remarkable restraint shown by Lincoln police officers; there was resiliency shown. And it really goes back to all of our staff were focused on (affording) an opportunity for individuals to protest police violence that had occurred across the country." -- Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, announcing results of a review of police response to violence that erupted following peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"The problem was that once the movement became organized and was able to stop those bad actors, the damage had already been done. The public still refers to the local BLM efforts as 'violent,' despite six months of peaceful protests and civic action that says otherwise." -- Kieran Wilson, who has attended rallies and spoken to the City Council, describing how criminal acts ended up woven into the narrative of racial protests in Lincoln.