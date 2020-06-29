The week's best quotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is the ability for officers to not be having to drive from one call to the next and completing reports and follow-up, but getting out of their cruiser, engaging citizens on the street, talking to them about their expectations and building that trust." -- Jeff Bliemeister, Lincoln Police chief, discussing how adding 5 officers through a grant would create more "uncommitted time" allowing more officer engagement with community members.

“We are at an historic moment in which we and others around the country are asking to dismantle systems that disproportionately criminalize Black bodies and Black children in particular.” -- Sarah Zuckerman, an assistant professor in the education college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, urging Lincoln Public Schools board members to remove resource officers from middle schools and re-evaluating their use in high schools.

“I’m still kind of rehabbing until I get my balance, strength and agility back that I once had. Having lived through it, it’s certainly nothing I want anyone to go through. It’s a miserable virus.” -- Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, on his battle with COVID-19.

“We've had the three-year forecasting model for decades, but those decades have never included a pandemic." -- Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, on the uncertainty of budget projections for Lincoln Public Schools in the coming years.