The week's best quotes

"It's not impossible that we could go backward if people become complacent.” – Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, on Nebraska’s declining rates of both new COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to have an atmosphere anywhere near this. It’s good to see all the people in red. It’s great to see the excitement of the fans coming in, and it’ll be nice to see the Huskers in action live.” -- Paul Rea, a 58-year-old Husker fan from Ralston, attending the football Red-White Spring Game.

“Our alcohol order is usually measured in boxes. This week, it’s in pallets. … Give me 88 degrees and Nebraska football.” – Longwell’s owner Eric Marsh on the impact the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game would have on his Haymarket bar after a difficult year.

“These stories we’re seeing that are coming to Nebraska, at that end of the state, they’re written into the screenplays. We’re blessed in that regard. Those pictures are bringing a view of what Nebraska has to offer, especially in the west, which hasn’t been seen.” – Laurie Richards, Nebraska’s state film officer, after “Nomadland” became the second film shot in Nebraska to have won the Best Picture Oscar.