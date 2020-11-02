The week's best quotes

“Voters are concerned about the elections this year. My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting. Every legally cast vote will count.” -- Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the 2020 general election.
"We understand that these individuals have a right to mount a recall, but I firmly believe in and will stand in 100% defense of Pat Lopez." -- Jane Raybould, city councilmember, addressing recall efforts against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Raybould and three other council members over their vote to make official the appointment of Lopez as health director and the mayor's directed health measures.
“I think it's important for us as Gen Z to still have our voices heard in civics, because we are the future. We'll be here, living out what's happening in government and in our local communities, so it's important that what we have in mind is played out in policy.” -- Odochi Akwani, project coordinator for the NE Young Voters Project, on the need to mobilize young voters.
“This is just me, but unfortunately we served as the precedent for the rest of the year. We knew there might be some cancellations, but we never specifically talked about, if there were, could we look elsewhere? So we pressed that issue and got our answer." - Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos following the vote to deny the Huskers a chance to play a nonconference football game after a COVID-19 outbreak prevented Wisconsin from traveling to Lincoln.
“It’s getting your voice heard by more people. Some of it might be finding your sound. But most of it is getting your sound out, getting people to hear you that would never have heard you any other way and seeing where that can take you.” -- Lincoln native Sam Stacy, who advanced beyond the blind auditions on NBC's "The Voice."
"Our local hospitals are telling us that they are concerned about being able to maintain enough staffed beds if our community situation continues to worsen." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, on the uptick in COVID cases and its impact on local health care providers.
