The week's best quotes

“Voters are concerned about the elections this year. My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting. Every legally cast vote will count.” -- Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the 2020 general election.

"We understand that these individuals have a right to mount a recall, but I firmly believe in and will stand in 100% defense of Pat Lopez." -- Jane Raybould, city councilmember, addressing recall efforts against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Raybould and three other council members over their vote to make official the appointment of Lopez as health director and the mayor's directed health measures.

“I think it's important for us as Gen Z to still have our voices heard in civics, because we are the future. We'll be here, living out what's happening in government and in our local communities, so it's important that what we have in mind is played out in policy.” -- Odochi Akwani, project coordinator for the NE Young Voters Project, on the need to mobilize young voters.