The week's best quotes

"... based on what I've read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud -- because there are legal consequences for lying to judges." Sen. Ben Sasse, urging people to pay attention to the words of President Trump's lawyers, rather than Trump's tweets and speeches regarding the legitimacy of the election.

"It's extremely disappointing and unprecedented that the governor's office could not take 30 minutes to jump on a Zoom call to update the legislative branch on health care for low-income Nebraskans during a pandemic." -- Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, on the Department of Health and Human Services declining to take part in a hearing to review the state's Medicaid expansion program.

"It's what I want for myself. It's what I want for my staff. It's what I want for my family. It's what I want for a first step for all of us to get through this." -- Nina Redl, a chaplain at Bryan got getting a COVID vaccine.