The week's best quotes:
QUOTES

The week's best quotes:

"We want real answers. We've been forgotten and left out." -- Larry Moody, Mead area resident, addressing a meeting about the AltEn ethanol plant and efforts to clean up contamination the plant has caused.

"Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids. I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden's bad policies." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts explaining why he denied a request from the Biden administration to help house displaced migrant children.

"The humanitarian situation at the border is cyclical, not new, and this is not a crisis for the United States, but for the children and families seeking safety." -- Darcy Tromanhauser, immigrants and communities program director at Nebraska Appleseed, responding to Ricketts' decision.

"I don't consider anyone having taken a constitutional law class unless they went to Hillsdale (College, a politically conservative private college) or the University of Chicago or George Washington (University). Not some place that's ranked 87th in the country like UNL." -- Sen. Mike Groene, dismissing arguments from backers of LB88, which would have extended press freedoms to student journalists. The bill failed to advance.

"This is all you can really hope for for your kids with special needs is to get them normalized, as involved in everyday activities, as all the other students have access to. It's just a great feeling." -- Roger Mundt, whose son Riley is a unified sports athlete at Lincoln Southwest, on LPS's first unified track meet with teams representing four Lincoln high schools.

“It’s going to be weird with the face masks, since you won’t be able to tell who anyone is until they get closer. Besides that, though, it just feels like prom.” -- Nolan Benbow, a North Star senior, attending prom after last year's prom was canceled due to COVID.

