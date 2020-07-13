The week's best quotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"For individuals and families already struggling with basic needs, the pandemic has exacerbated the situation. Others are experiencing hardships for the first time. These funds will help many in our community to feed their families, to stay in their homes and to find permanent housing. The grants also provide hope, and help our entire community recover." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on plans for the $4 million Lincoln is receiving in CARES Act funding.

"It is important to see this journey and the work of anti-racism as an ongoing process; and more importantly, as a step for us to have greater accountability and a sustained focus as an institution that serves our state and beyond." -- Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor, in a letter describing the university's first steps in tacking racism on campus.

“The (Nebraska Department of Education) will continue to support thoughtful, local leadership as they develop their individual plans to safely return to school." -- Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska education commissioner, on pressure the federal government may bring to bear on school districts or states where schools aren't fully opened in the fall.