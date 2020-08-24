The week's best quotes

“This one is designed to furlough people whose good work is not going to be needed in the fall because we’ve got no events. What we’re going to do is go four months, and I’ll tell you why. That gets us to Jan. 1, and I want that to be a new day. Moralewise, let’s suck it up for these four months. There aren’t going to be any events. And then we’re all back at it Jan. 1.” -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director, on plans to furlough 51 employees and enact a 10% temporary pay reduction for the rest of the department of 330 employees.