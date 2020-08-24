The week's best quotes

“People for years have talked about kids having access to the internet as a bridge to opportunity. When it comes to our remote learners, it’s not a bridge to opportunity; it’s a door to the classroom. ... We will continue to make sure everyone who comes to the classroom gets in.” -- Kirk Langer, LPS chief technology officer, talking about the importance of ironing out the kinks in remote learning as the school year starts.
"I'm looking forward to moving on and focusing on what we need to do to keep our community safe," -- Pat Lopez, after her appointment as director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Lopez had been acting in a interim capacity, and her authority was questioned after an order mandating mask use.
"Everything the city has done to keep the infection rate down has set the table for us to have this great opportunity to be back in person." -- Darrin Good, president of Nebraska Wesleyan University, on students returning for in-person instruction.
“We’re gaining some momentum. Everyone has a great plan about how to move forward and right now they’re making that plan work. If we can get into the season, manage it and adapt where we need to, we’ll be OK.” -- Nate Neuhaus, NSAA assistant director, on the quiet start to the fall high school sports seasons.
"This is generational in nature and scope. ... A monumental bill." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, signing LB1107, which provides property tax relief and new economic development initiatives
“This one is designed to furlough people whose good work is not going to be needed in the fall because we’ve got no events. What we’re going to do is go four months, and I’ll tell you why. That gets us to Jan. 1, and I want that to be a new day. Moralewise, let’s suck it up for these four months. There aren’t going to be any events. And then we’re all back at it Jan. 1.” -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director, on plans to furlough 51 employees and enact a 10% temporary pay reduction for the rest of the department of 330 employees.
