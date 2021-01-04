The week's best quotes

"If you can imagine a big, dark cloud hovering over all of us, and I mean especially the residents. ... They are so high today. They are elated." -- Janine Petracek, executive director for Havelock Manor, on the day residents and staff in her facility received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over, but Nebraskans can be proud of how the state has come together during this difficult time." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, in his address at the end of 2020.
“I suspect for some individuals, life will be able to return to normal pretty easily. For others, there will be lasting impacts from both a mental health and substance abuse perspective, and I think we’ll see that for some time to come.” -- Tammy Stevenson, executive director of The Bridge, on the effects of the pandemic.
"Now it's getting real. And our friends from rural Nebraska probably look at that as something competing with property tax relief." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop, chair of the Judiciary Committee, on the proposal to build a new prison in Nebraska.
"From our perspective, the Supreme Court correctly noted that both Lancaster County and the District Court were presented with plenty of evidence that such a modern poultry facility would not impact the neighbors." -- Stephen Mossman, an attorney for a Lancaster County landowner who wants to build a poultry barn to supply Costco chickens, after the Supreme Court upheld the county's decision to grant the proposal a permit.
"The value of having a home that suits a person's needs was brought to the forefront when so many people were forced to work from home or stay at home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19." -- Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, on the booming housing market despite the pandemic.
"They started shopping local, and they must be happy with what we're doing. That's awesome for our little town." -- Missy Blackman, co-owner of Palisade's Sodtown Sundries, on community response after COVID started impacting businesses in smaller Nebraska towns.