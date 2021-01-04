The week's best quotes

"If you can imagine a big, dark cloud hovering over all of us, and I mean especially the residents. ... They are so high today. They are elated." -- Janine Petracek, executive director for Havelock Manor, on the day residents and staff in her facility received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over, but Nebraskans can be proud of how the state has come together during this difficult time." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, in his address at the end of 2020.

“I suspect for some individuals, life will be able to return to normal pretty easily. For others, there will be lasting impacts from both a mental health and substance abuse perspective, and I think we’ll see that for some time to come.” -- Tammy Stevenson, executive director of The Bridge, on the effects of the pandemic.

"Now it's getting real. And our friends from rural Nebraska probably look at that as something competing with property tax relief." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop, chair of the Judiciary Committee, on the proposal to build a new prison in Nebraska.