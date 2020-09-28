The week's best quotes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The most fundamental duty of an American is to have a say on who leads them. ... I’m very hopeful that our generation and future generations will grow in understanding the value of voting.” -- Aiah Nour, a senior biochemistry major from Lincoln and vice president of UNL’s Black Student Union, on the importance of voting for young adults.

"Voting on President Trump's nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do. It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position." -- Sen. Deb Fischer, in a written statement, on moving forward with filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"(Gale Sayers) was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life." -- David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame president, after the death of Gale Sayers, a football star at Omaha Central, the University of Kansas and for the Chicago Bears.