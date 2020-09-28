The week's best quotes

“The most fundamental duty of an American is to have a say on who leads them. ... I’m very hopeful that our generation and future generations will grow in understanding the value of voting.” -- Aiah Nour, a senior biochemistry major from Lincoln and vice president of UNL’s Black Student Union, on the importance of voting for young adults.
"Voting on President Trump's nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do. It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position." -- Sen. Deb Fischer, in a written statement, on moving forward with filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"(Gale Sayers) was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life." -- David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame president, after the death of Gale Sayers, a football star at Omaha Central, the University of Kansas and for the Chicago Bears.
“We are at a point now where maybe LPS is literally safer than the rest of the community ... because of everything we’ve put in place. We’ve really proved that essentially masks are the single biggest intervention.” -- Bob Rauner, Lincoln Public Schools board of education member and a public health doctor, on plans to send high school students back to school full time starting in the second quarter after a first quarter of staggered schedules to limit the number of students in buildings at one time.
“For people that made comments, ‘How can Nebraska say that?’ They’ve never coached. I would argue they’ve never coached. The job of a coach, AD and a president is to fight for your players. If they thought that was wrong, I commend them. I commend Scott Frost and the AD and the president for swinging as hard as they can." -- Urban Meyer, former Ohio State coach and current Fox Sports analyst, on criticism Nebraska has received for pressuring the Big Ten to play fall football.
