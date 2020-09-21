The week's best quotes

"(Husker athletes) are choosing to participate in a contact sport like football that has completely different risks associated with it than a student in accounting or a faculty member in architecture." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green , explaining the differences in which students get which kind of COVID tests.

"It's certainly been confusing, let's put it that way. That's about the best word I can use for it. But I am pleased they were at least willing to revisit the situation. I think they heard from so many sources that there was dissatisfaction, and I think the improved testing (for COVID-19) certainly entered into it. But I think other things went into it as well. Even the legal action by Nebraska players certainly shed light on how things were transpiring in the conference." -- Former Husker coach Tom Osborne, on the Big Ten's decision-making process to arrive at playing this fall.