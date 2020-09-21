The week's best quotes

"Our players want to play, our coaches want to coach, and our fans want to watch. And we're going to be able to do all these things now, and that's why it's a celebration." -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director, at news conference after the announcement that the Big Ten would start football on Oct. 23-24.
"Ending DACA or not supporting a DACA resolution today would force future scholars, innovators and future leaders to choose between withdrawing to the margins of our society or returning to countries that they've never called home." -- Mauricio Murga Rios, a third-year University of Nebraska-Lincoln law student, testifying at a Lincoln City Council meeting where members voted 5-0 to express support for the continuation of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
"It's like a horror movie outside. It's like we're living on another planet." -- Kyle Stebbins, a former Lincoln resident who moved to Portland, Oregon, in 2012, commenting on the wildfires that have raged across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
“The implementation of this plan will help to create physical connections between parks, housing, employment and commerce. These safe connections and infrastructure improvements will further build more resilient and more equitable neighborhoods.” -- Dan Marvin, Lincoln urban development director, on plans for a facelift for an area called the South Haymarket.
"(Husker athletes) are choosing to participate in a contact sport like football that has completely different risks associated with it than a student in accounting or a faculty member in architecture." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, explaining the differences in which students get which kind of COVID tests.
"It's certainly been confusing, let's put it that way. That's about the best word I can use for it. But I am pleased they were at least willing to revisit the situation. I think they heard from so many sources that there was dissatisfaction, and I think the improved testing (for COVID-19) certainly entered into it. But I think other things went into it as well. Even the legal action by Nebraska players certainly shed light on how things were transpiring in the conference." -- Former Husker coach Tom Osborne, on the Big Ten's decision-making process to arrive at playing this fall.
