The week's best quotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"They put their lives on the line, and our grateful community stands behind them." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, address the shooting of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, who was critically wounded serving an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

"I would encourage students to take (this) seriously and follow our rules. ... We can't shut down everything until there's a vaccine; we don't know if there will be a vaccine." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, addressing remarks to returning college students during a news conference.

"Increased expenditures by the city is a kick in the teeth to Lincoln citizens who can least afford it." -- Roy Christensen, Lincoln city councilman, in casting the lone vote against all fee hikes and against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's $624 million budget.