The week's best quotes

"They put their lives on the line, and our grateful community stands behind them." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, address the shooting of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, who was critically wounded serving an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
"I would encourage students to take (this) seriously and follow our rules. ... We can't shut down everything until there's a vaccine; we don't know if there will be a vaccine." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, addressing remarks to returning college students during a news conference.
"Increased expenditures by the city is a kick in the teeth to Lincoln citizens who can least afford it." -- Roy Christensen, Lincoln city councilman, in casting the lone vote against all fee hikes and against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's $624 million budget.
"It's unfortunate that we're here in front of the (Lancaster County) courthouse, but my clients don't have another remedy besides filing this action here. Courts are set up to find the truth, they operate under rules that are fair, and courts are transparent. We're hopeful that today, with filing this lawsuit, we'll be able to get the answers on behalf of our clients, the student-athletes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln." -- Mike Flood, attorney, filing a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on behalf of eight football players to try to reverse the Big Ten's decision to postpone its fall football season.
"While I wish we had no cases on our campus, I know that this is not realistic. If we all continue to practice our safety measures consistently — on- and off-campus, indoors and out — we can help keep our numbers to a low level where they can be mitigated." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor, urging caution as students return to school.
"No more hashtags, only change." -- Teddy Allen, junior guard for the Nebraska men's basketball team, addressing the team's unified call for social justice.
"I'm not able to give my full focus to both sets of students at the same time, and I feel some guilt about that. I'm not able to give them the best of my teaching self." -- Jake Bogus, eighth grade social studies teacher at Schoo Middle School, on the challenges of teaching in person and remotely at the same time.
