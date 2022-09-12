The week's best quotes

“I would note that the book stayed on a shelf or in a box on numerous occasions when the scofflaw who’s possessed it for nearly 40 years has visited relatives in Lincoln, Kearney and Gothenburg, occasions when I could have brought it to you in person.” -- Charlie Adams, a Helena, Montana, man who as a UNL law student checked out Lincoln Public Library book in 1983 and returned it in 2022 with a $58 late fee, just as the library eliminated overdue book fees.

"You don’t have to look very far to find reasons to be cynical. I just think it’s a mistake when people make that choice – because it is a choice. I personally choose to be a skeptic. There’s a distinction. I am continually inspired by the effort of human beings to make things better.” -- Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska senator and governor, reflecting on the state of the nation in a recent interview.

“How do you go back? That was some critical community building that we did those days. The entire class kind of had to take a step back and teach (the absent student), because he can’t go on without that. … It takes us all back, students, too.” -- Rhonda Mueller, Elliott Elementary teacher, discussing the toll that increased student absenteeism has on the entire class, not just the student who is missing instruction.

“If there’s one thing we know about the common good is that nobody agrees what it is, and they never have. These days, debate over what is good for everyone has gotten more fractious, in part because ‘everyone’ is a much more expansive group.” -- Julia Schleck, an associate professor of English at UNL, arguing for the necessity of debate and that college campuses are inherently political spaces.

"if Omaha is going to get over 15,000 in here we might as well give them a show. I thought it was a heck of a show tonight. ... Both teams played their hearts out. ... It was nerve-wracking watching it because you think the ball is down, and all of a sudden it's up." -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, after his team's five-set win over Creighton. which set a regular season NCAA volleyball attendance record.