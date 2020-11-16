The week's best quotes

"As you know, I finally got my wish and cont(r)acted the COVID-19 virus." -- Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, in an email to other state senators. He said he was hoping to contribute to herd immunity by getting the virus.

"Every storm is different, and we have been working on a more tailored approach that provides faster and more effective snow and ice removal. It will take some time to create general guidelines for the timing of residential plowing, but our goal is to improve public safety and invest or allocate our limited funds wisely." -- Liz Elliott, Lincoln transportation and utilities director, on a plan to use contractors to plow certain side streets while city crews work on main streets.

"I think a mask mandate would create resistance from people." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, announcing renewed restrictions as COVID cases climb but indicating a mask mandate wouldn't be one of the changes he would consider.

"(Nebraskans') health system is going to be overwhelmed and will collapse in a matter of weeks, unless we do something different." -- Dr. James Lawler, director of clinical and biodefense research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as the number of COVID cases being dealt with in hospitals rises.