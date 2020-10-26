The week's best quotes

"God is good. The American people are great. So often we're focused on the 1% who are bad." -- Jonathan Rempel, a Henderson farmer who lost almost $400,000 in harvesting equipment in a suspicious fire, on hearing from farmers across the Midwest who were coming to help him harvest.

"That’s Game 1, we probably got assigned the hardest assignment in the league for Game 1. We’ve got a really tough one again next week. We’re playing the Big Ten East champions and the Big Ten West champions Week 1 and 2. That’s the cards we were dealt, and we’re just excited to be playing football. But that’s one game, and more than anything, I’m just thrilled to be out there with the guys." -- Coach Scott Frost after the Huskers' season opening 52-17 loss Saturday to Ohio State.

"I remember downtown when downtown was dead. I keep saying this is an opportunity to make downtown better." -- Nader Sepahpur, a longtime downtown Lincoln restaurant owner on changes forced by the pandemic.

"Once your reputation has taken these kinds of hits, it's hard to recover. Once stuff is out there, it has a habit of sticking." -- Kevin Smith, a UNL political science professor, on bouncing back after a hard-fought, negative political campaign.