The week's best quotes

"I’m not trying to squelch an individual’s right to speak within the council chambers, but I am trying to eliminate the interruptions and distractions and increase the ability of each person to be heard." -- Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Councilwoman, on an ordinance adopted on a split vote that bans signs during City Council meetings and allows other measures to limit disturbances.

"There is no negativity associated with a quarantine. I would point to and say that is actually very positive leadership that if you're in that situation, that you're following the guidance." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor, in an audio recording from a Zoom call with fraternity members, about recent positive COVID tests among fraternities and sororities.

“State programs will continue to return to their typical operations as we continue to return to a greater place of normalcy and work to get Nebraska growing. We encourage all residents who can and are able to get back to work to do so.” -- Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, on ending emergency supplemental food assistance after July. Nebraska was the only state not to extend federal benefits into August.

"Our children are raised being afraid of having bones attached to their meat. That's where meat comes from. It grows on bones." -- Ander Christensen, addressing the Lincoln City Council, with a speech on renaming boneless chicken wings. The rant from the son of Councilman Roy Christensen went viral, garnering national media attention.

