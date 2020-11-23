The week's best quotes

"These numbers are not just anonymous strangers. This article, this 'man in his 70s,' was my dad, and he had not even turned 71. My dad was not just the 42nd death in Lancaster County. He was loved by so many." -- Cindy Ryman Yost, in a Facebook post, after COVID claimed the life of her father, Roger Ryman.
"I did not see this coming. We talked all this week about what we needed to do to win and that after a good win for our program last week, we needed to double down on everything we’ve been doing — energy, practice habits, enthusiasm. I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases.” -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, after Nebraska's 41-23 home loss to Illinois.
"I don't think mask mandates are appropriate. They create resistance. Masks are just a tool, not the only tool, (and) they are not a panacea to solve all the problems." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, sticking with his stance not to issue a mask mandate amid the COVID pandemic after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reversed course and issued a mask mandate in her state.
"A teacher's relationship with students is a major factor in their success, especially for students who might be struggling with academic content or graduation requirements or social-emotional needs, and the pandemic interrupted our support system." -- Matt Larson, Lincoln Public Schools' associate superintendent for instruction, on the drop in graduation rates in Lincoln's high schools for the class of 2020.
"We often feel helpless about what we can do to contribute besides staying home and wearing masks. This a great way to express appreciation" -- Ashlie Hadden, one of about 10 people who stood outside the Bryan West Campus to cheer on health care professionals at a shift change on Wednesday.
“I did a book with Coach Bill Snyder at K-State several years ago. It soon became pretty obvious that somebody else deserved a book — Tom Osborne. I definitely was not a fan of his growing up. His teams were so good, and they’d just beat up K-State. But his name has been with me since the ‘80s. Then you find out about him, his character, his faith, his mentoring. I knew he had a message to tell.” -- Jefferson Knapp, children's book author, on a book he's written with the legendary Husker football coach.
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household." -- Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, of the Centers for Disease Control, on the possibility of spread of COVID at large family gatherings this holiday season.
