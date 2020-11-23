The week's best quotes

"These numbers are not just anonymous strangers. This article, this 'man in his 70s,' was my dad, and he had not even turned 71. My dad was not just the 42nd death in Lancaster County. He was loved by so many." -- Cindy Ryman Yost, in a Facebook post, after COVID claimed the life of her father, Roger Ryman.

"I did not see this coming. We talked all this week about what we needed to do to win and that after a good win for our program last week, we needed to double down on everything we’ve been doing — energy, practice habits, enthusiasm. I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases.” -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, after Nebraska's 41-23 home loss to Illinois.

"I don't think mask mandates are appropriate. They create resistance. Masks are just a tool, not the only tool, (and) they are not a panacea to solve all the problems." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, sticking with his stance not to issue a mask mandate amid the COVID pandemic after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reversed course and issued a mask mandate in her state.