The week's best quotes

"Vaccines don't save lives; vaccinations do." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a physician at Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, noting that until the drugs are inside a human body, they aren't preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"This sends a loud message that most of Lincoln agrees that now is not the time to implode our city government. The recall effort has been a cheap partisan attempt to discredit our duly elected city leaders." -- Justin Carlson, spokesman for the recall opposition group Decline to Sign, after circulators for recall petitions announced they failed to get enough signatures to recall Lincoln's mayor and four city councilmembers.

"I cannot understand why the department would want to embrace a business model that depends on locking up more and more of Nebraska neighbors. Nebraska is struggling to adequately staff the facilities we already have." -- Danielle Conrad, ACLU of Nebraska executive director, reacting to a Department of Correctional Services plan to build a $230 million new prison.