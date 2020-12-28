The week's best quotes

"Vaccines don't save lives; vaccinations do." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a physician at Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, noting that until the drugs are inside a human body, they aren't preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"This sends a loud message that most of Lincoln agrees that now is not the time to implode our city government. The recall effort has been a cheap partisan attempt to discredit our duly elected city leaders." -- Justin Carlson, spokesman for the recall opposition group Decline to Sign, after circulators for recall petitions announced they failed to get enough signatures to recall Lincoln's mayor and four city councilmembers.
"I cannot understand why the department would want to embrace a business model that depends on locking up more and more of Nebraska neighbors. Nebraska is struggling to adequately staff the facilities we already have." -- Danielle Conrad, ACLU of Nebraska executive director, reacting to a Department of Correctional Services plan to build a $230 million new prison.
"I was fortunate to work with so many talented and passionate individuals. I am proud of them, as I saw the impact they made." -- Jeff Bliemeister, announcing his departure as Lincoln chief of police after six years and 24 years in local law enforcement. Bliemeister will serve as Bryan Health's safety and security manager.
"With this new funding, USDA will expand its strategic research investments in areas such as agricultural innovation and precision agriculture. This effort aligns with the needs of our country and the university's agricultural research mission." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, on a provision in the 2021 omnibus federal appropriations package that sends $11.2 million for planning and design of a new USDA agricultural research service facility at UNL's Innovation Campus.
"I have a lot of friends in the restaurant industry who want to stay open. This will help them. ... Lincoln is doing what Lincoln needs to do." -- Matt Bavougian, owner of Onyx Piercing Studio, on the creation of Re/Cover LNK, a registry that promotes local businesses that have committed to practices to stop the spread of COVID-19.