The week's best quotes

"No. 1, it's nice to get out of the house. And it's a good feeling to exercise your right to vote in person, that you made out and you're making a difference." -- Megan King, a Lincoln voter, who was preparing to cast her ballot. Of 203,163 registered voters in Lancaster County, a whopping 76.3% turned out to vote.

"Part of the difference is the focus on campaign rhetoric and how individuals in the buildings ... mimic the campaign rhetoric they hear from all sides. The more a part of local political conversation, the more it becomes part of the conversation in schools." -- John Neal, assistant to the superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools, on efforts the district is making to ease tension caused by the election.

"We are raising the alarm bells, and we need people to pay attention. If our hospitals get overwhelmed, there won't be enough care for people who need it." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird after the city moved its COVID risk dial into the several area for the first time.

"Lincoln will probably be the crown jewel of the state out of the gate." -- Mike Newlin, of Omaha Exposition and Racing, which runs Lincoln Race Course, on the impact of the passage of the casino gambling initiatives as development plans move forward.