The week's best quotes

"For me, regardless of the outcome, there's a family that's without a son and a child without a dad and a ... life that didn't have a chance to reach its full potential. I hope that's not missed in all of this." -- Pete Ferguson, youth development team coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools, on the guilty verdicts against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

"We're always hopeful that the governor will sign the budget without vetoes. It's a good budget that covers a lot of ground. I think it checks off a lot of boxes." -- Sen. John Stinner of Gering, as the Legislature sent its $9.7 billion budget to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

"It would change the entire tenor of the game if (fans) are not yelling for the team, but for their pocketbook." -- Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln, arguing for an amendment to prohibit in-state sports betting on Nebraska sports. The amendment failed on an 18-13 vote.