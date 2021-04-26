The week's best quotes

"For me, regardless of the outcome, there's a family that's without a son and a child without a dad and a ... life that didn't have a chance to reach its full potential. I hope that's not missed in all of this." -- Pete Ferguson, youth development team coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools, on the guilty verdicts against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
"We're always hopeful that the governor will sign the budget without vetoes. It's a good budget that covers a lot of ground. I think it checks off a lot of boxes." -- Sen. John Stinner of Gering, as the Legislature sent its $9.7 billion budget to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"It would change the entire tenor of the game if (fans) are not yelling for the team, but for their pocketbook." -- Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln, arguing for an amendment to prohibit in-state sports betting on Nebraska sports. The amendment failed on an 18-13 vote.
“Access to high-quality early childhood education forms a critical step on a child’s pathway to successful adulthood. Ensuring this access for all children, regardless of their family’s level of income, is our community’s shared priority.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on new Early Head Start center opening in the fall to serve 72 children from low-income homes.
“While the (environmental, social and governance) policy was a win, it is not enough. ... Our university has a moral obligation to divest, and doing so will show the stance of our leadership in the Big Ten, and to our state and our city." -- Batool Ibrahim, a junior political science and global studies major who will join the Board of Regents as the student representing UNL, on the need for the university to divest from fossil fuel companies.
"Home ownership is becoming unaffordable. People are retiring and leaving the state because of taxes." -- Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, on property tax reform.