The week's best quotes

"People ask me how I can possibly like my job as mayor right now, and my response is this: At this moment, I have never felt greater purpose. And what this pandemic brings to the fore is how true this is for all of us. Every day is another opportunity to choose to act with greater purpose and for the greater good." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, delivering her second State of the City address.

"I would be very upset, so I'm not asking people to not have those feelings. But I also have to make sure Doane is here for another 150 years." -- Doane University President Jacque Carter on recommended cuts to academic programs in an effort balance the institution's budget.

"We're where we want to be." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing progress on Lincoln's South Beltway at an event last week. Despite COVID-related delays, the 11-mile project is on pace to be completed by the spring of 2024.

"We know COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people of color. I want to help ensure this vaccine is effective and safe for everyone." -- Sen. Tony Vargas, on his involvement in a vaccine trial in Omaha. Vargas' father died of COVID in New York earlier this ear.