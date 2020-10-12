The week's best quotes

"People ask me how I can possibly like my job as mayor right now, and my response is this: At this moment, I have never felt greater purpose. And what this pandemic brings to the fore is how true this is for all of us. Every day is another opportunity to choose to act with greater purpose and for the greater good." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, delivering her second State of the City address.
"I would be very upset, so I'm not asking people to not have those feelings. But I also have to make sure Doane is here for another 150 years." -- Doane University President Jacque Carter on recommended cuts to academic programs in an effort balance the institution's budget.
"We're where we want to be." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing progress on Lincoln's South Beltway at an event last week. Despite COVID-related delays, the 11-mile project is on pace to be completed by the spring of 2024.
"We know COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people of color. I want to help ensure this vaccine is effective and safe for everyone." -- Sen. Tony Vargas, on his involvement in a vaccine trial in Omaha. Vargas' father died of COVID in New York earlier this ear.
"People are more relaxed and they feel they get more support if they see someone of the same color. They feel comfortable; they feel more protected, and they feel they also could do the same job you’re doing. They see there’s an avenue.” -- Albert Maxey, one of the few Black police officers in Lincoln in the 1960s, on the value of a diverse police force.
"It appears they have taken (Dr. Tom Safranek) out of the data management and out of the direction of the disease in the state, which is truly his role and his expertise. This is not the time for the state to not have an epidemiologist." -- Sen. Sara Howard, on the reassignment of Safranek, state epidemiologist, in part of shakeup of public health officials in the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“As you can see, this isn’t just a few crazy students coming in here to testify. This is a movement.” -- Brittni McGuire, president of Divest NU, the university's Board of Regents to pull $91.3 million in investments in fossil fuel companies.
"The thought of having a flu season and COVID-19 pandemic on top of it at the same time makes us extremely uneasy." -- Dr. Daniel Johnson, division chief of critical care at Nebraska Medicine, on worries about this fall and winter.
