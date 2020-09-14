The week's best quotes

"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community. He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was strength that he used for good and for helping others." -- The Rev. Jamie Hottovy, who serves at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, on Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who died after being shot last month while serving an arrest warrant.
"At an unprecedented time, the University of Nebraska delivered for the people of the state. We knew early on that this would be a recruitment and admissions cycle unlike any other." -- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, announcing a 1% increase in enrollment across the entire university system.
"This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green after announcing suspensions of six Greek houses for violating COVID-related city and university policies.
"The old model of learn, earn and retire no longer applies. Now it's learn, unlearn, relearn and repeat." -- Bryan Seck, workforce development director for the Lincoln Partnership on Economic Development, discussing an "up-skilling" program, one of the ideas contained promoted by the Mayor's Economy Recovery Task Force.
"Never have we seen so much lapse of confidence in our institutions and leadership. Trust is at a record low. ... This country is going to have to come together; it's up to us." -- Chuck Hagel, former U.S. senator, speaking on the polarization of America during a virtual appearance before members of the Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska chambers of commerce.
"We need a little more time. We know we had some outbreak situations at the university. We need a little more time to work through that and get things stabilized." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, noting that Lancaster County would not be moving to Phase 4 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions with the rest of the state.
