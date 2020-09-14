The week's best quotes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community. He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was strength that he used for good and for helping others." -- The Rev. Jamie Hottovy, who serves at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, on Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who died after being shot last month while serving an arrest warrant.

"At an unprecedented time, the University of Nebraska delivered for the people of the state. We knew early on that this would be a recruitment and admissions cycle unlike any other." -- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, announcing a 1% increase in enrollment across the entire university system.

"This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green after announcing suspensions of six Greek houses for violating COVID-related city and university policies.