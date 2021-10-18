The week's best quotes

"We have come a long way as a tribal community. Today is our day." -- Omaha Tribal Chairman Everett Baxter Jr., addressing those gathering at an event at the Capitol to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day.

“I’m confident both short- and long-term solutions will be identified and will put NDCS on a sustainable path forward,” -- Scott Frakes, addressing concerns about the Department of Corrections during a hearing before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

"We hold all of our members to high standards of ethical behavior, and will continue to do everything in our power to have a positive impact on college and community." -- International Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director Rob Caudill, announcing the suspension of the UNL chapter charter at the same time the university suspected the fraternity through 2026 for rules violations. A sexual assault complaint against a fraternity member sparked protests earlier this year.