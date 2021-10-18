The week's best quotes

"We have come a long way as a tribal community. Today is our day." -- Omaha Tribal Chairman Everett Baxter Jr., addressing those gathering at an event at the Capitol to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day.
“I’m confident both short- and long-term solutions will be identified and will put NDCS on a sustainable path forward,” -- Scott Frakes, addressing concerns about the Department of Corrections during a hearing before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
"We hold all of our members to high standards of ethical behavior, and will continue to do everything in our power to have a positive impact on college and community." -- International Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director Rob Caudill, announcing the suspension of the UNL chapter charter at the same time the university suspected the fraternity through 2026 for rules violations. A sexual assault complaint against a fraternity member sparked protests earlier this year.
“This was the perfect storm, but we’re not going to sit back on our heels and say hopefully this doesn’t happen again If we see a problem, we’ll look at it and see how we can improve the fan experience and fan safety.” -- Matt Davidson, associate Husker athletic director for event management, on plans to relieve pedestrian congestion on Stadium Drive created by fans leaving after the game.
“Ashes from the Civil War, bones brought back from Vietnam — they all deserve it. It is their blood that guaranteed the freedoms we have.”-- John Surman, department commander for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War in Nebraska and the Dakotas, on plans to honor the remains of Union Civil War soldier being claimed and laid to rest beside his wife in Plattsmouth's Oak Hill Cemetery.
"We keep doing reports, and nothing every changes. It's now time for us to put some policies on the table that would change that dynamic on the front and the back end." -- Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents north Omaha, on a report that Blacks are incarcerated at rate more than nine times that of whites in Nebraska.
"We keep finding ways to lose. It's crazy." -- NU linebacker JoJo Domann, after Saturday's 30-23 loss to Minnesota, putting the team 3-5 and last in the Big 10 West.