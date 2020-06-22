The week's best quotes

"We're here to stop the violence, to stop the brutality. I'm here for a good reason, and that's the way the police react? It's just ridiculous." -- Leo Celis, 18, who lost sight in one eye after being struck by a rubber bullet during protests in Lincoln following the death of George Floyd.
""We are in a very difficult decision of overreacting or under-reacting," he said. "Some people will think we didn't react enough, some people will think we reacted too much." -- Lincoln Police Capt. Jason Stille on law enforcement's response to protests.
“Oh, happy day. We all know the historical arc of justice is long, but today I can see an end point.” -- Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council member, on the Supreme Court ruling banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
"We resoundingly heard from families they want us to work hard for that full-school experience for students," -- Liz Standish, LPS assistant superintendent for business affairs, on plans by the district to hold "full-school" in the fall.
"My biggest priority is to make sure that our players are all treated equally, that our players all feel safe in this building — that we're a team that treats everyone the same regardless of where they come from or what they look like." -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, on the atmosphere he's trying promote for his team.
"A high degree of uncertainty will be part of the new normal." -- Ted Carter, Nebraska University president, in a budget document that aims to cut $43 million over the next 3 years related to COVID-19 pandemic.
