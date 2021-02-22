The week's best quotes: Vaccines, winter, wind and snow leopards

"This is not the university collegiate experience you signed up for, but you, too, have been incredibly resilient and dedicated." -- University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, praising students for their COVID response during his annual state of the university address.

"We are thrilled that we can now see the starting line for educators in this race against the virus." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing that teachers and schools staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting in early March.

"And, honestly, the snow leopards just laugh at this weather." -- John Chapo, president and CEO of the Lincoln Children's Zoo, on the impact last week's frigid temperatures had there. Lincoln saw the second coldest low in its recorded history on Feb. 16, a minus-31 degrees.

"This is the United States of America. We're not some developing nation who has an unreliable power grid." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing the need to discuss sources that utilities are using to generate electrical power, after last week's cold snap and rolling blackouts.