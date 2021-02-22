The week's best quotes: Vaccines, winter, wind and snow leopards

"This is not the university collegiate experience you signed up for, but you, too, have been incredibly resilient and dedicated." -- University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, praising students for their COVID response during his annual state of the university address.
"We are thrilled that we can now see the starting line for educators in this race against the virus." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing that teachers and schools staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting in early March.
"And, honestly, the snow leopards just laugh at this weather." -- John Chapo, president and CEO of the Lincoln Children's Zoo, on the impact last week's frigid temperatures had there. Lincoln saw the second coldest low in its recorded history on Feb. 16, a minus-31 degrees.
"This is the United States of America. We're not some developing nation who has an unreliable power grid." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing the need to discuss sources that utilities are using to generate electrical power, after last week's cold snap and rolling blackouts.
"We have run out of time. And if we don't make meaningful change to replace fossil fuel generation with clean alternatives in the very near future, we are going to reap the devastating consequences of climate chaos." -- Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County commissioner, on voting to ease regulations for wind turbine development.
"It seems like you’re going away pouting because we got an electoral vote. I feel as if the Legislature wants to step on my right to have my vote count." -- Preston Love Jr., founder of Black Votes Matter, addressing Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who introduced a bill to end Nebraska's method of splitting electoral votes by congressional district.
"We've got a lot of groups circling right now." -- Ben Meier, vice president of the Lerner Co., on the company's plans to develop a shopping center on land between 27th Street and North Star High School that's sat vacant for decades.