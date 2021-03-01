The week's best quotes: Vaccines, vocations and venture capital

"It's really encouraging to see so many eyes smiling as people get vaccinated. And we hope high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to more members of the community." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, as the city continues its vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"It's not about having good ideas. It's about creating a system and a process and a culture to try bad ones." -- Marc Randolph, Netflix co-founder, speaking at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's virtual annual meeting on one of the keys to entrepreneurial success.

"The need for those individuals did not go away during the pandemic. In fact, the need intensified, and it might have created a situation where more students are considering things that are consistent and demand irrespective of being in a pandemic." -- Paul Illich, Southeast Community College president, on why Nebraska community colleges have weathered the pandemic better than other career or technical programs.