The week's best quotes: Vaccines, vocations and venture capital

"It's really encouraging to see so many eyes smiling as people get vaccinated. And we hope high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to more members of the community." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, as the city continues its vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It's not about having good ideas. It's about creating a system and a process and a culture to try bad ones." -- Marc Randolph, Netflix co-founder, speaking at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's virtual annual meeting on one of the keys to entrepreneurial success.
"The need for those individuals did not go away during the pandemic. In fact, the need intensified, and it might have created a situation where more students are considering things that are consistent and demand irrespective of being in a pandemic." -- Paul Illich, Southeast Community College president, on why Nebraska community colleges have weathered the pandemic better than other career or technical programs.
"This is a tremendous victory for the LGBTQ youth of Lincoln, and we hope it will encourage the passage of similar protections throughout the rest of the Cornhusker State." -- Troy Stevenson, of The Trevor Project, which advocates for bans on conversion therapy, in a news release after the Lincoln City Council voted 5-1 to become the first city in Nebraska with a ban. Conversion therapy aims to change sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.
"This is what downtown is all about. Our shops and restaurants have pivoted all year and are more than ready for a safe and enjoyable atmosphere." -- Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, on the return of the girls and boys state high school basketball tournaments to Lincoln.
"We aren’t quite ready to speculate on what customers will see on their bills yet, because we are still working out what we can to help with that burden before they ever see their bill. But without any intervention from the Utilities Department, those higher swing prices during that cold snap would definitely have an effect on their bills." -- Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, out the outlook for increase utility bills after February's historic cold snap.