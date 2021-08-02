The week's best quotes: Vaccines, sex ed, football and fan day

"Although kids are at low risk, which is true, they're also not at no risk. But that's only part of the problem (because) people don't realize that the schools are a vector for the entire community." -- Bob Rauner, Lincoln school board member and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska.
"Playing politics with people's lives is never acceptable. Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children's Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in a written statement after a drag queen story hour was canceled because of threats.
"Sometimes we think of ourselves as insulated from national trends, but the fact is, we're not. We're experiencing people, here in Lincoln — mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, relatives, families, friends — being affected by the opioid epidemic. I mean, these are loved ones who are falling victim to overdoses. It's of concern to us." -- LPD officer Luke Bonkiewicz after 10 recent drug overdoses in a three-day period.
"Let's agree to the parts we can agree on." -- Matt Blomstedt, state education commissioner, on a revised draft of statewide health education standards after the first draft drew strong reactions to items in the sex education portion of the recommendations.
"We dumped our stuff in the house, dumped Grandma in the driveway and headed straight here." -- Amber Hafer, describing wrapping up a family vacation in time to get her family to Memorial Stadium in time for Fan Day.
"I would like for the politicians to bow out and let the right people talk. This is a real health issue, it's not a political thing." Shelly Wachter, a 59-year-old Syracuse woman, after opting not to be vaccinated, contracting COVID and now regretting her decision.
"For me personally, it's been a heck of a journey. Everything that I've been through on the football field, and off of it, has led me to this point right here. I truly believe I have nothing left to lose, and just to enjoy it and play at the very highest level I can. I'm doing everything I can to reach that level." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on his mental and physical approach to this football season.