The week's best quotes: Trump, taxes and pastrami sandwiches

"Our objective should be this: Restore peace in our country. Restore confidence in our government. Restore decency and decorum." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska's First Congressional District, in a statement explaining his vote against impeaching President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" after last week's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"The stark reality is the failure of the state to properly fund K-12 education has created a property tax crisis in Nebraska. This constitutional amendment would end that crisis." -- Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, on a measure that would provide full state funding for classroom education rather than having individual school districts levy property taxes.

"Sometimes kids have ideas adults don't event think of. I guess I feel like we need to keep the kids involved. It's going to be their school." -- Willie Shafer, retired teacher, former school board member and part of the committee that helped name North Star and Southwest high schools, on coming up with names for Lincoln's next two high schools, which will open in 2022 and 2023.

"Even as we've had to overcome the challenge of the pandemic, the work of Nebraskans everywhere has kept the state of the state strong," -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, in his annual state of the state address.