The week's best quotes: The end of the legislative session and the beginning of normal

"I encourage Nebraskans to reengage with the relationships and activities that have been disrupted by the coronavirus. Whether it's your place of worship, recreation or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you've served over the years." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, at recent press conference, announcing an end to many COVID-related restrictions and his recurring briefings on the virus.

"We're a situation away from things going bad. I think people need to open their minds that there's a need for more accountability and transparency, and that this is not an attack on police." -- Sen. Terrell McKinney, of North Omaha, on the need to continue legislative efforts to reform policing in Nebraska.

“He failed to take the initiative, he failed this town, he failed the state. We will not have those answers now.” -- Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh, talking about Sen. Dan Hughes, chair of the Legislature's Executive Board, who said there wasn't time left in the session to schedule a hearing on creating a special committee to investigate the AltEn plant in Mead.