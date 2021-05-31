The week's best quotes: The end of the legislative session and the beginning of normal

"I encourage Nebraskans to reengage with the relationships and activities that have been disrupted by the coronavirus. Whether it's your place of worship, recreation or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you've served over the years." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, at recent press conference, announcing an end to many COVID-related restrictions and his recurring briefings on the virus.
"We're a situation away from things going bad. I think people need to open their minds that there's a need for more accountability and transparency, and that this is not an attack on police." -- Sen. Terrell McKinney, of North Omaha, on the need to continue legislative efforts to reform policing in Nebraska.
“He failed to take the initiative, he failed this town, he failed the state. We will not have those answers now.” -- Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh, talking about Sen. Dan Hughes, chair of the Legislature's Executive Board, who said there wasn't time left in the session to schedule a hearing on creating a special committee to investigate the AltEn plant in Mead.
"We've got to continue to explore ways to entertain our fans and make them want to be here. Of course, the scoreboard is a big part of that, and by that I mean success on the field. But we also need to continue, and we are, exploring what we're doing beforehand, halftime and afterwards and, as you're referring to, during the game itself. I don't rule it out, but it's not front and center as we speak right now." -- Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos in a radio interview discussing the sale of alcohol at Memorial Stadium.
"When that thing hit the building, I thought a God-dang tornado hit again — I really did. Glass was flying everywhere and the whole building was shaking. With the weather reports coming, I thought we had another tornado. It was the damnedest thing 'til I went around the corner and saw the front end of a Mercedes sitting inside ... where a booth used to be." -- Dennis Kann, general manager of Lee's Chicken, after a car crashed into the restaurant last week.
"We really couldn't ask for a better opportunity, as far as or what interest rates are. We were pushing to get the legislation done this session so we could go to work. The whole goal was to get this deal done as quickly as we could to lock in rates." -- Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business and finance, after legislative approval of a bill to increase state and university funding for deferred maintenance projects. The bond sale netter $400 million toward the $800 million needed.