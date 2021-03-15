The week's best quotes: Sex ed, good drugs, bad drugs and forgiveness

"The whole COVID-19 pandemic is a detective story of microbial warfare. We gather all the data we can, like a 1,000-piece puzzle." -- Dr. Robert Penn, director of infection prevention at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, discussing the case of the state's first COVID patient, who was diagnosed after an emergency room visit on March 5, 2020.

"This is a dangerous drug that will impact our kids. If you legalize marijuana, you're going to kill your kids." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts on LB474, which would legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska.

"Our children deserve medications that could provide them with relief of these debilitating seizures, but their ZIP code is preventing it. There's a road block in front of them; the road block is this building and the people in it." -- Nichole Hochstein, speaking for for Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, in favor of LB474.

"I think what's really important in the standards is that we're working to insure students have the knowledge and skills to make healthy decisions and to be prepared as they leave us." -- Cory Epler, chief academic officer for the Nebraska Department of Education, on a draft of state health education standards that include gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes.