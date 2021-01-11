The week's best quotes: Revisit words from a dark day and more

"We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now." -- Sen. Deb Fischer, addressing the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol surrounding the ratification of the Electoral College vote.

"Today, the United States Capitol -- the world's greatest symbol of self-government -- was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard -- tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution." -- A statement from Sen. Ben Sasse on rioting at the Capitol.

"I suspect that the vast majority of people who came here to exercise their rights and participate in a peaceful manner were also upset (by the violence)" -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Wednesday's protests at the Capitol.

"We're not going to be talking to people like we're fighting for the value we set. We're open to people telling us what they think." -- Rob Ogden, Lancaster County assessor, on increases homeowners may see in preliminary property values for 2021, which will be available online for review Tuesday and will be mailed by postcard. Final values will be set in the spring and formal protests will begin in June.