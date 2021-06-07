The week's best quotes: Reading, rodeo and real estate

“If there's anything the last year has taught us, we can’t guarantee anything. But we can say with pretty sure confidence that the likelihood of COVID affecting the National High School Finals is the same as a tornado affecting the National High School Finals.” -- Hoyt Kraeger, business development manager at the Lancaster Event Center and a former National High School Finals Rodeo participant and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, on the July event expected to draw 30,000 people to Lincoln.
"Our librarians provide windows to the world for all of our students. Without a school librarian in every building, not only will instruction be lost to our students, but our libraries' collection in general will fall apart." -- Chris Haeffner, LPS director of library and media services, on a proposal that could allow school districts in the state to cut most librarian positions.
"People are here; people look happy and healthy. It's been kind of a wild ride, but I'm excited it's happening." -- Madeline Reddel, Jazz in June coordinator, as it returned to an in-person event. Jazz in June was online-only last year due to COVID.
“It’s real crazy. It’s sort of what I call a sick market. There aren’t enough properties for the people who want them, so it’s just not healthy. But it is what it is, until we get it sorted out.” -- Rob Ogden, Lancaster County assessor, on the jump in property valuations many residents received last week.
"As Nebraska has never had woman sentenced to the death penalty, such a policy has not been necessary." -- Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, in a letter last week addressing the possibility that Bailey Boswell, a woman found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe, might be given the death penalty.
"I am thrilled with the expertise, skills and experience demonstrated by our finalists. The qualities identified by the community during our public engagement process this spring are evident in each one of them." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on the four finalists announced for the Lincoln police chief position.