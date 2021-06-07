The week's best quotes: Reading, rodeo and real estate

“If there's anything the last year has taught us, we can’t guarantee anything. But we can say with pretty sure confidence that the likelihood of COVID affecting the National High School Finals is the same as a tornado affecting the National High School Finals.” -- Hoyt Kraeger, business development manager at the Lancaster Event Center and a former National High School Finals Rodeo participant and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, on the July event expected to draw 30,000 people to Lincoln.

"Our librarians provide windows to the world for all of our students. Without a school librarian in every building, not only will instruction be lost to our students, but our libraries' collection in general will fall apart." -- Chris Haeffner, LPS director of library and media services, on a proposal that could allow school districts in the state to cut most librarian positions.

"People are here; people look happy and healthy. It's been kind of a wild ride, but I'm excited it's happening." -- Madeline Reddel, Jazz in June coordinator, as it returned to an in-person event. Jazz in June was online-only last year due to COVID.