The week's best quotes: People going, budgets coming, a sick person and a healthy downtown

"As we go into June 30, I'm going to be happy, and I think that (UNL Chancellor) Ronnie (Green) will be content that a new page is going to be occurring with Husker athletics. It wasn't any problems. It was adult conversations of my future and the future of Husker athletics." -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director, discussing on Friday his abrupt retirement, effective June 30.

"He made that decision, and so we really respect his decision. We have been talking about if for a couple of weeks. I have nothing further to say." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor on Bill Moss' retirement.

"I would say trust the science, forget the politics and the social media, and get vaccinated. There's nothing in this vaccine that can do to you what this disease can do to you, so why take the chance?" -- Quentin Bowen, a Richardson County farmer, on his battle with COVID after delaying getting himself vaccinated.

"The NCAA took a big gamble asserting a position that claimed they were entirely immune from the antitrust laws. The NCAA lost that gamble." -- Harvey Perlman, former UNL chancellor, on the Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA can't limit education-related benefits for athletes.