The week's best quotes: People going, budgets coming, a sick person and a healthy downtown

"As we go into June 30, I'm going to be happy, and I think that (UNL Chancellor) Ronnie (Green) will be content that a new page is going to be occurring with Husker athletics. It wasn't any problems. It was adult conversations of my future and the future of Husker athletics." -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director, discussing on Friday his abrupt retirement, effective June 30.
"He made that decision, and so we really respect his decision. We have been talking about if for a couple of weeks. I have nothing further to say." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor on Bill Moss' retirement.
"I would say trust the science, forget the politics and the social media, and get vaccinated. There's nothing in this vaccine that can do to you what this disease can do to you, so why take the chance?" -- Quentin Bowen, a Richardson County farmer, on his battle with COVID after delaying getting himself vaccinated.
"The NCAA took a big gamble asserting a position that claimed they were entirely immune from the antitrust laws. The NCAA lost that gamble." -- Harvey Perlman, former UNL chancellor, on the Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA can't limit education-related benefits for athletes.
"Wendy’s passion for Lincoln is evident and our business community is stronger as a result of her leadership. I applaud her successful 30-year career at the Chamber, filled with countless accomplishments that helped to shape Lincoln’s business landscape.” -- Andy Hunzeker, CFO of Lincoln Industries and current chairman of the board of directors for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, on Wendy Birdsall, chamber president, who announced that she will retire at the end of the year.
"I think it's a very responsible budget. State aid is broken. Anytime the Legislature talks about property tax relief without addressing the fundamental problems with the state aid formula is a waste of time." -- Don Mayhew, chair of the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education's finance committee, on a proposed $463 million budget for the 2021-22 school year, a half-percent increase over the previous year.
"This development is an indicator that downtown Lincoln is a premier destination for a hybrid workforce, looking for an active environment." -- Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association president and CEO, on a $21 million project to restore the Atrium, on the north side of N Street between 12th and 13th streets.