The week's best quotes on

"All of our voices being heard didn't matter as much as what he did, which was make the cop listen. That's literally all we wanted." -- Jayden Dupree, on the scene of State Patrol Maj. Mike Jahnke kneeling with protesters on the steps of the Capitol for nine minutes, the same length of of time George Floyd was fatally pinned under the knee of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Go home tonight and think about what office you're going to run for." -- Janet Banks, speaking a week ago to a crowd of protesters at the state Capitol.

"So the idea that folks (who) have important messages that they should get out, and that their voices need to be heard, may be subjecting themselves to further threats is absolutely painful for us all to consider." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on fears that gatherings of protesters could spread the coronavirus.

"What happens when you talk about this, our discomfort and not knowing what to say cannot cause paralysis in us not doing anything. It's our duty to be facilitating these conversations." -- Josh Lupher, assistant principal at Lincoln High School, on a Zoom meeting the school hosted for students to discuss racial issues the community and the nation are wrestling with.